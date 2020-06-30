Santa Maria Police seize 28 boxes of illegal fireworks, issue 2 citations

Police received 93 calls for illegal fireworks from May 28 to June 3, 120 from June 4 to 10, 182 from June 11 to 17 and 212 from June 18 to 24, according to police logs.

So-called safe-and-sane fireworks are the only kind permitted in the city and can only be used within a 12-hour period from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 4.

Anyone caught using the fireworks outside that time frame or using illegal fireworks during any period of time faces a citation and a maximum fine of $1,000.

Four illegal fireworks citations have been issued so far in 2020, while 32 were issued in 2019, Lara said.

The first one was issued June 8 after several anonymous tips led to a seizure of fireworks in the 1300 block of East Cox Lane, while the second one came June 13.

Residents can report illegal fireworks by calling the city's hotline at 805-925-0951, ext. 3473, with callers having the option to remain anonymous, Lara said.

A citation also can be requested by filling out an electronic form on the city's website.