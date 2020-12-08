Santa Maria Public Library offers new job search software for veterans, families

The Santa Maria Public Library has launched Brainfuse JobNow/VetNow, an online career service for job seekers, veterans and their families.

The Brainfuse job service offers a variety of features, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp, including live online navigators to assist patrons, job tools such as interview preparation and resume assistance, and learning tools such as practice tests, study groups and flashcards.

Brainfuse provides learning support to schools and libraries throughout the country, including the California State Library, van de Kamp said.

The service is available to all Santa Maria Public Library patrons via the Veterans Connect page on the library's website at cityofsantamaria.org/library. Patrons will need to enter their library card barcode number.

For more information, contact the Santa Maria Public Library at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.

