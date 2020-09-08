You have permission to edit this article.
Santa Maria residents rally to reopen schools

In protest of statewide school closures and widespread distance learning, residents rallied Tuesday outside the Crossroads at Santa Maria, calling for the reopening of schools.

More than 20 adults and children attended the rally, which began at 4:30 p.m., wearing green clothing and holding signs with messages like "Education is essential."

Attendees were encouraged to wear green to symbolize "green means go" for schools, according to the event's Facebook page. 

Parents and students gather in Santa Maria on Tuesday to lobby for schools to reopen for in-person learning. 

Under state guidelines, schools only are permitted to reopen for in-person learning in counties meeting certain metrics for test positivity and case rates. Santa Barbara County is currently in the most restrictive phase, limiting school reopenings at this time. 

However, elementary schools are permitted to apply for a waiver that, if granted, permits grades K-6 to resume in-person leaning with modifications. More than 20 schools in Santa Barbara County have applied for such a waiver. 

