Santa Maria, Righetti and Pioneer Valley set to resume athletics Sept. 21

Joining other area high school districts, Santa Maria Joint Union has set a target date to return to athletic activities.

The three district schools with athletic programs, Righetti, Santa Maria and Pioneer Valley, are planning to bring student-athletes back to campus on Monday, Sept. 21.

SMJUHSD joins most area high schools who already have return-to-play dates in place. St. Joseph High School resumed athletic activities on Aug. 24. Lompoc Unified, with Cabrillo and Lompoc, is planning to return on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Santa Ynez Valley Union High is scheduled to return on Monday, Sept. 14. The Warriors, Saints and Panthers will follow on Sept. 21.

Mission Prep's football team returned to athletic activities on Monday.

Though student-athletes are returning to campus, they are not yet participating in full-fledged practices. Instead, programs are running modified conditioning drills with safety protocols in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m excited for this opportunity, for our community and its athletes,” Righetti Athletic Director Kevin Barbarick said in a press release from the district. “I also commend district leadership for enabling programs to return to play.”

No area high schools have held any sanctioned competitions since play was suspended on March 13. The spring season was eventually canceled, forcing hundreds of athletes to lose a season of competition. St. Joseph High began a modified conditioning program over the summer, on June 22, but shut it down about week later as COVID-19 cases spiked in Santa Barbara County.