Santa Maria school districts to coordinate reopening plans, delay final decisions to next week

Superintendents from the Santa Maria-Bonita, Guadalupe Union, Orcutt Union and Santa Maria Joint-Union school districts said they will wait until next week to make their final decisions regarding the structure of the 2020-21 school year in an attempt to align plans between districts.

Once the Santa Maria-Bonita and Guadalupe Union school districts are able to make final plan presentations to their boards next week, all four districts will have presented to their respective boards and will be able to make their plans together, superintendents said.

Officials from all four districts said due to the overlap of families and students between the various districts, it will benefit the Santa Maria, Orcutt and Guadalupe areas to coordinate their reopening plans.

"We are working closely with our neighboring districts because we do share families, and not only do we share families, but we share staff members, as some staff have children in other districts," said Holly Edds, Orcutt Union superintendent.

Read more here.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

