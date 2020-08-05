Santa Maria to hold census car caravan Friday to ensure complete count in 2020

In order to increase local participation in the 2020 census, the U.S. Census Bureau and City of Santa Maria will hold a census car caravan Friday to drive through northern Santa Maria, an area designated as "hard to count" in the census with current low response rates.
The census is conducted every 10 years in order to count all individuals living in the United States, regardless of citizenship status. Data is then used to determine congressional representatives and allocations of billions of federal dollars.
While data collection was scheduled to be completed by July 31, the collection period has been extended to Sept. 30 due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!