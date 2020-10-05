You have permission to edit this article.
Santa Maria youth, community leaders rally in support of Proposition 15
From the What you need to know for Tuesday, October 6 series
  Updated

Local youth and community leaders gathered at Buena Vista Park on Monday in support of Proposition 15, also called the Schools and Communities First Initiative, which calls for increased educational funding by changing the tax assessment on some commercial and industrial property.

If passed this November, the state measure would increase funding for schools, community colleges and community funds through market-level taxing on commercial and industrial properties worth at least $3 million, according to the state Legislative Analyst's Office

Speakers including local high school students, members of Future Leaders of America, and Santa Maria City Councilwoman Gloria Soto urged voters to "vote yes on 15," highlighting the major boost in funding needed to provide equitable education. 

If passed, the measure is expected to produce between $6.5 and $11.5 billion in yearly revenue, according to the Legislative Analyst's Office. 

Opposition to the measure argues that tax hikes for larger businesses could lead to higher rent and other costs for smaller businesses, and that it would increase the overall cost of living by handing those increased costs down to local consumers. 

