The Santa Maria Boys & Girls Club held its 33rd annual "Back-A-Youth Night" event Thursday at its location on Railroad Avenue.
Back-A-Youth Night is where the club invites friends to partner with a club member.
The mentors have dinner and participate in club activities with the young community members. Those attending participated in core program areas that are the foundation of Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast programming, according to the organization.
Participants focus on character and leadership development, education and career development, health and life skills, arts, sports, fitness and recreation.
The presenting sponsor for the event was Coast Hills Credit Union.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast operate 12 clubs in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. There is a Back-A-Youth Night scheduled for March 30 at the Ron Estabillo Clubhouse in Guadalupe. It will run from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and the final night of the year is scheduled for Oct. 19 at the Tom Maas Clubhouse in Paso Robles.
You can buy tickets for the Guadalupe event online at centralcoastkids.org.