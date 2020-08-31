Santa Maria's Noontime Kiwanis sends students back to school with supplies, clothes

One hundred Santa Maria Valley youths were outfitted for the 2020-21 school year Saturday when the Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria-Noontime staged its annual Back-to-School Shopping Program at the Minami Community Center.
Because of restrictions imposed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event was conducted in a modified format but still provided students with necessary school supplies as well as new clothes.
In previous years, Kiwanis Club members and volunteers accompanied students on shopping trips to help them purchase new clothes for school, but this year the club handed out $75 Old Navy gift cards for families to do their own shopping.
At Minami Center, students and parents were treated to a drive-through breakfast of pancakes with butter and syrup, turkey sausage and apple juice — enough to feed a family of four to five people, a Kiwanis Club spokesman said.
About 30 volunteers, including Kiwanis Club members, St. Joseph High School students and Kiwanis-sponsored Key Club members from Pioneer Valley and Santa Maria high schools, also handed out backpacks filled with binders, notebooks, pens, highlighters, pencils, erasers and headphones for distance learning.
This year, 40 participants were selected by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast, 30 were chosen by Family Services Agency, 20 came from the Head Start Program and 10 were picked by Blochman School.
