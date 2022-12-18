The Santa Maria girls basketball team had lost all of its nine-point halftime lead in its Dec. 9 non-league game at home against Exeter Union and had just seen the Monarchs go ahead for the first time with about 5:30 to play.
The Saints badly needed someone to make plays quickly, and Phoebe Becerra turned out to be that someone. She scored inside to tie the game, scored inside again on the next Santa Maria possession, and her team stayed in front.
Becerra finished with a double-double, 15 points and 12 rebounds, in a 41-35 Santa Maria win against Exeter Union at Santa Maria's Wilson Gym. She is the area Player of the Week, as determined by Times voters, for the week ending Dec. 10.
Becerra garnered 2,160 votes, edging the runner-up, St. Joseph girls soccer team defender Trinity Fuller who finished with 2,023. There were 5,021 total votes cast.
Fuller, the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Dec. 10, has led a strong defense for the Knights. She delivered again last week, helping quarterback the unit to a 4-0 shutout of Bakersfield Stockdale in a Dec. 8 non-league game between two unbeaten teams at St. Joseph's Jay Will Stadium.
Here is a rundown on the other 10 candidates and their accomplishments.
Yash Patel, Righetti boys basketball, 220 votes
The NSBCART Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Dec. 10 helped lead the Warriors to a 4-0 run, and the tournament title, at the Kingsburg Tournament. Patel was the tournament MVP.
Sydney Madison, Orcutt Academy girls soccer, 143 votes
Madison scored all three Orcutt goals as the Spartans split two games at the Bakersfield Highland Tournament, losing 2-1 to host Highland then beating Fresno San Joaquin Memorial by the same score.
Avery Manko, Cabrillo girls wrestling, 112 votes
The senior is off to a big start this season. The 2022 qualifier for the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) State Championships finished third at the Showdown by the Shore Tournament at Oxnard last Saturday after winning at the Lompoc and Oxnard Channel Islands tournaments earlier this year.
Jace Gomez, Pioneer Valley boys basketball, 107 votes
The Panthers dropped two non-league games last week, but Gomez scored 30 points and snared five rebounds against Santa Maria, and popped in 33 points and grabbed eight rebounds against Tulare Mission Oak.
Aaliyah Juarez, Santa Maria girls basketball, 97 votes
Juarez buried a 3-point shot to give Santa Maria a 39-32 lead with just over a minute left against Exeter Union, salting the win away for the Saints. She finished with 13 points and, late in the game, helped Becerra shut off what had been effective Monarchs offensive rebounding.
Zorah Coulibaly, St. Joseph girls soccer, 64 votes
Coulibaly scored two goals in her team's win against Stockdale.
Elizabeth Johnson, Orcutt Academy girls basketball
The 6-foot-2 freshman is averaging a double-double for the 9-0 Spartans and, with 16 points and 10 rebounds, she notched another one in a 69-12 Orcutt rout in a non-league game at Coast Union.
Caleb Cassidy, Santa Ynez boys basketball
Cassidy scored 23 points and snared 20 rebounds in a 65-55 Santa Ynez loss to Porterville at the Taro Kobara Tournament that Arroyo Grande hosted.
Jackson Ollenburger, Santa Ynez boys basketball
Ollenburger scored 15 points, pulled down five rebounds and had four assists against Porterville.
Chloe Blankenship, Hancock College women's basketball
Blankenship scored a game-high 21 points on 9-for-17 shooting from the floor as the Bulldogs routed Taft 103-37 last Saturday in a non-conference game at Hancock's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium.