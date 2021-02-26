Santa Maria's Rancho Laguna pays $30K to farmworkers following alleged labor act violations

A Santa Maria berry grower has paid $30,000 in an unfair labor practices settlement to compensate employees who were allegedly retaliated against during a work stoppage last spring, according to an Agricultural Labor Relations Board representative.

Money from Rancho Laguna Farms, LLC was distributed to 212 employees on Sunday in the form of $140 checks, as a way to make up the day's worth of lost wages, said ALRB representative Daniela Ramirez.

In response to requests for comment about the settlement, Rancho Laguna owner Larry Ferini said the farm is continuing to improve relations with employees by expanding communication opportunities in indigenous languages.

"Employees within the company helped us to broaden and improve our communications with our valued employees. With this we have been able to more effectively converse with our employees, and we have seen a great improvement in understanding and resolving issues and concerns as they arise," Ferini said.

For many workers, picking up their checks at the Santa Maria office of nonprofit Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE), the checks symbolized not only a day of wages but recognition after months of lobbying that resulted in a 20-cent pay raise from Rancho Laguna and an outpouring of support from the community.