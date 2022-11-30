The Northern Santa Barbara College Athletic Round Table has tabbed Arath Acosta and Yuridia Ramos at its Male and Female Athletes of the Week respectively.
Acosta kicked the winning field goal in overtime as the Hancock College football team edged Moorpark 20-17 in the Strawberry Bowl at Hancock Saturday. Acosta also kicked a 41-yard field goal in regulation.
Yuridia Ramos averaged 16.5 points a game as she led the Santa Maria girls basketball team to the championship of its own tournament that took place Nov. 17-19. Ramos was the tournament MVP. The Saints went 4-0 in the tournament.
Hancock earned a three-way share of the National Northern League title and finished 6-5 overall. The Saints will resume their season when they play against Carpinteria at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the Bishop Diego Tournament.
Girls wrestling
Pioneer Valley wins two tournaments
The Panthers won at the Visalia Redwood Tournament and again at the Lemoore Tournament during the Thanksgiving weekend.
Panthers Keira Nartatez and Sherleen Lainez won titles in their weight classes. Jaynica Trevino, Isabela Recendez, Adileen Espinoza, Breanna Benitez, Adrianna Padilla, Gabriela Martinez, Dalilah Lianez, Maria Cruz, Daniela Sierra, Mayrani Santiago and Emily Magallon also produced solid performances for Pioneer Valley.