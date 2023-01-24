At press time, the Santa Ynez girls soccer team did not have a game scheduled for Wednesday.

Every other weekday this week, the Pirates were slated to play, thanks to a heavy makeup schedule due to earlier rainouts.

Santa Ynez (4-6-1, 2-3-1) started off its busy week with a good result, beating Arroyo Grande (9-5-1, 2-3-1), 4-3 Monday in a Mountain League game at Santa Ynez. Charlotte Lewis knocked in two goals for the Pirates, and Kiera hazard and Anya Newton had one apiece.

The two Pirates goalkeepers had two nine saves between them. Daisy Guerrero made five saves and Devyn Hazard made four.

Oneal Gunt, Elsie Flores and Annali Brittingham scored a goal apiece for the Eagles. Arroyo Grande goalie Raegen Lee made four saves.

At press time, Santa Ynez was set to play at Mountain League leader St. Joseph at 6 p.m. Tuesday night, at Cabrillo Thursday night and to host Cabrillo Friday night. Both games against Cabrillo were set for 6 p.m. starts.

Santa Maria teams split

The Santa Maria boys and girls soccer teams split a pair of Mountain League games Monday night, with the boys winning 1-0 at San Luis Obispo and the girls losing 4-1 to San Luis Obispo at Santa Maria's Ralph Baldiviez Stadium.

No Santa Maria details were available for either game. The Santa Maria boys moved to 12-7, 5-2. The Santa Maria girls are 3-8-5, 0-4-3.

Wrestling

Nipomo girls 30, Santa Ynez 12

Santa Ynez boys 40, Nipomo 24

The Nipomo girls and Santa Ynez boys each earned a Mountain League win in Monday night wrestling at Santa Ynez.

Every girls match was decided by fall. Aldonra Perez, Nora Reed, Nikole Navarro, Alex Ponce and Asiah Scheidit won for Nipomo. Kylie Franson and Malia Ortiz won for Santa Ynez.

In the boys match, Ben Flores won by a 14-4 major decision at 145 pounds for Santa Ynez. Every other bout that wasn't a forfeit was decided by fall.

Andrew Badger (120 pounds), Santino Alvaro (132), Fernando Nunez (160) and Angel Gonzalez (195) won by fall for Santa Ynez. Joe Beach (182 pounds) garnered a forfeit win for the Pirates.

Walter Boiling (285 pounds) won by fall for Nipomo. Christian Romero (106 pounds), Juan Valdez (138) and Jake Parsons (170) of Nipomo all won by forfeit.

Girls basketball

Mission Prep 60, Cabrillo 40

The Royals moved to 13-7, 2-4 with a Mountain League win at home against the Conquistadores.

Rylie Jenkins scored 25 points on eight-for-16 shooting from the floor for Cabrillo (9-11, 1-6).

Boys basketball

Mission Prep 66, Cabrillo 52

The Royals (14-7, 6-1) stayed in the thick of the Mountain League race with a win over the Conquistadores (2-15, 1-6) at Cabrillo.

Morro Bay 70, Orcutt Academy 60

The Pirates (3-17, 2-5) posted a win over the Spartans (8-13, 0-7) in an Ocean League game at Morro Bay.

Dunn 61, Santa Ynez 26

With an Ocean League game at Nipomo on tap for the next night, Santa Ynez coach Rod Caughell rested his starters, and the Earwigs (5-5) rolled to a non-league rout at Dunn Monday night.

Diego Garcia and Ikenna Ofaeli led Santa Ynez (14-5) with six points each. The Pirates lost their second straight.

At press time, Dunn was scheduled to host Ventura Foothill Tech Friday night at 6:30 p.m. in a non-league game.