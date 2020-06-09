You are the owner of this article.
Santa Ynez High School grads wrap up 2020 with celebratory car parade

From the Class of 2020 celebrated with unique, physically distanced celebrations across the Central Coast series

Clad in black and gold, Santa Ynez Valley Union High School's Class of 2020 showed their school spirit on Friday morning to celebrate what would have been their graduation day.

Due to social distancing guidelines, students instead became passengers in a momentous drive-thru car parade which launched from River View Park in Buellton and wound through the towns of Solvang, Santa Ynez, Ballard and Los Olivos.

Riding in colorfully outfitted vehicles, the gleeful grads videoed and photographed their festive trip through Valley streets while smiling and hooting at standing spectators and vehicles honking in support.

Donning caps and gowns, the new graduates then gathered at Santa Ynez High School for an individual commemorative senior photo on the school's football field.

July 24 has been slated by the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District for an in-person graduation ceremony.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

For a list of Valley graduates and more photos from Friday's parade, see Page A5.

