Santa Ynez High School grads wrap up 2020 with celebratory car parade

Clad in black and gold, Santa Ynez Valley Union High School's Class of 2020 showed their school spirit on Friday morning to celebrate what would have been their graduation day.
Due to social distancing guidelines, students instead became passengers in a momentous drive-thru car parade which launched from River View Park in Buellton and wound through the towns of Solvang, Santa Ynez, Ballard and Los Olivos.
Riding in colorfully outfitted vehicles, the gleeful grads videoed and photographed their festive trip through Valley streets while smiling and hooting at standing spectators and vehicles honking in support.
Donning caps and gowns, the new graduates then gathered at Santa Ynez High School for an individual commemorative senior photo on the school's football field.
July 24 has been slated by the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District for an in-person graduation ceremony.
Nearly all inmates at Lompoc prison's low-security Federal Correctional Institution tested positive for COVID-19 and most were asymptomatic, which officials believe may have contributed to the disease's spread inside the facility and calling into question whether containment measures at the facility have worked.
Despite the circumstances, the mood was festive for Lompoc High School's celebration, which took place in the parking lot south of Huyck Stadium. Graduates waited in vehicles with their loved ones before exiting one at a time to cross either of two small makeshift stages on which graduates received their diploma covers and posed for photos.
At least 400 people took part in the rally, which was arranged by several local young adults in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by police officers on Memorial Day in Minneapolis, Minnesota.