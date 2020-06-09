Santa Ynez High School grads wrap up 2020 with celebratory car parade

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Clad in black and gold, Santa Ynez Valley Union High School's Class of 2020 showed their school spirit on Friday morning to celebrate what would have been their graduation day.

Due to social distancing guidelines, students instead became passengers in a momentous drive-thru car parade which launched from River View Park in Buellton and wound through the towns of Solvang, Santa Ynez, Ballard and Los Olivos.

Riding in colorfully outfitted vehicles, the gleeful grads videoed and photographed their festive trip through Valley streets while smiling and hooting at standing spectators and vehicles honking in support.

Donning caps and gowns, the new graduates then gathered at Santa Ynez High School for an individual commemorative senior photo on the school's football field.

July 24 has been slated by the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District for an in-person graduation ceremony.

+4 Orcutt Academy seniors graduate at drive-in theater Drive-in theaters are becoming extinct across the nation, but Orcutt Academy High School opened a new one for one night only Friday to screen …

+5 Valley Christian Academy in Santa Maria graduates small, tight Class of 2020 One of the smallest, tightest-knit senior classes to graduate from Valley Christian Academy received diplomas Friday evening in a ceremony per…

+5 Former Orcutt Academy standout Emily Mathis stays connected with swimming Mathis won back-to-back CIF Southern Section Division 4 championships in the 100 breaststroke when she attended Orcutt Academy. Mathis became the first sectional divisional champion at the school.

+6 Santa Maria High principal calls Class of 2020 'heroes' during hybrid ceremony Santa Maria High School sent 591 seniors out into the world not to change it but to continue changing it Friday in a two-part ceremony that co…

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.