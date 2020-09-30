Santa Ynez on week three of athletics return

Santa Ynez Valley High School began its third week of resuming on-campus athletic activities on Monday.
Athletic director Ashley Coelho said about 100 varsity athletes have been attending daily conditioning sessions on campus, with the Pirates on day 12 of their return-to-play plan on Tuesday.
The kids are conditioning, doing a lot of running and they are weight-lifting outdoors," Coelho said Tuesday. "We pulled all of our weights outside. We pull them out and spray them down daily with a Hudson sprayer, cleaning in between use. We have single-use towels. Everything is wiped and clean and then we throw them away."
The sweat. The dirt. The grime. The smells. Students from Santa Maria, Righetti and Pioneer Valley high schools welcomed back that assault on the senses this week.
All area athletics were shut down in March at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The California Interscholastic Federation suspended the spring sports season on March 16 and eventually canceled the remainder of the season. Nearly all high school sports have been pushed back to January.
"So far everything is going really well, the kids seem to be really happy," Coelho said. "It's kind of nice to see the light coming back in their faces."
Coelho says the workouts have been only for returning varsity fall-sport athletes. She said JV and spring sport athletes will start up soon.
The athletic director says the athletics programs plan on expanding activities once Santa Barbara County officially moves out of the purple or 'widespread' tier up to the red, or 'substantial' tier this week.
"As soon as we hit the red tier," Coelho replied when asked when the school's student-athletes will begin using athletic equipment and balls. "We will look and see what we can do because everything changes every week. We'll have to do a follow-up meeting with the Santa Barbara County health office and talk with all the other ADs to be sure we are on the same page and we’re doing the same stuff."
Coelho noted that the school board was slated to vote on reopening the campus to all students at Tuesday night's meeting. If the school board did vote to resume in-class instruction, Coelho said that will aid the athletic programs.
"I think if we can get kids on campus it shows things are safer and having kids here and present boosts our athletics a little bit," she said. "We’re at about 50 percent of the students enrolled in a sport, which is a pretty high participation rate. We have 853 kids enrolled and 436 athletes right now."
Coelho said junior varsity athletes will likely be given the opportunity to participate in the conditioning programs next week. Once that happens, Coelho expects to have about 225 to 250 students participating in athletics.
"We are following CDC and Santa Barbara County Public Health guidelines verbatim," Coelho said. "There's also CIF protocols. Basically we are following all three simultaneously and if there's any variations we use the stricter version of whatever it is they are discussing."
With actual athletic competitions slated to begin in late December or early January, Coelho isn't sure what that will look like in terms of having fans in the stands.
"Nobody has answered that question and nobody really knows," Coelho said. "I'd love to see a capacity stadium, but do I think that’s safe? Not really given all the current restrictions. I want to do this in a safe way. Maybe football games will have family members only to begin with.
"I've been listening to couple of the other ADs and I think it's best to not go all in. We just need to progress slowly and be safe and smart about it."
Pirates looking for coaches
Santa Ynez High School is on the lookout for two head coaches.
The Pirates are in need of a varsity softball head coach and a junior varsity boys water polo coach.
Those interested may contact SYVUHS Athletic Director Ashley Coelho at acoelho@syvuhsd.org for more information or a coach application.
