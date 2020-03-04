Santa Ynez Valley Christian Academy to host senior citizen prom night

030220 Senior Prom

Event coordinators Sheryl and Randy Rosness, married 50 years, are throwing a soiree for the local senior citizen community.

 Contributed Photo

Santa Ynez Valley Christian Academy will host an evening of nostalgia for "those older generations" on Friday, March 6 at the campus gymnasium. 

Local residents Sheryl and Randy Rosness are coordinating a special themed event "the Real Senior Prom!" to celebrate the local senior citizen population ages 50 and up.

"This is strictly an appreciation night for special people," the couple noted. 

Dance music from the '40s, '50s and '60s will be played by student emcees. Fun trivia, contests and games can also be expected. 

Free desserts and drinks will be available to attendees. The event will run from 7-9 p.m. and is free of charge.

To RSVP, call Willow at 805-688-3830. Space is limited.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

