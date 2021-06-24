Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital emergency departments recently received Silver Level 2 accreditation for their geriatric care.

Through the Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation program, the American College of Emergency Physicians recognizes emergency departments that provide excellent care for adults age 65 and older.

The Silver Level 2 accreditation is an acknowledgment that all three Cottage emergency departments have successfully met or exceeded specific criteria and benchmarks for providing outstanding care to older patients, the spokeswoman said.

The voluntary designation — which was developed over a two-year period by a team of physicians, nurses, emergency department technicians, social workers and community emergency medical services personnel — is valid for three years, the spokeswoman noted.

The spokeswoman further explained that the Silver Level 2 designation means Cottage provides expertise in geriatric care, has geriatric-friendly equipment and supplies, and screens for vulnerabilities such as delirium, dementia and fall risk. Emergency staff also are equipped to help with resources needed to assure geriatric patients are able to return home safely or transition to different levels or locations of assisted care.

“An emergency department visit for an older patient often brings about significant life changes that require attention beyond treating the illness or injury," said Dr. Glynn, a specialist in emergency medicine at Cottage Health. "Our emergency team considers a patient’s physical, mental and social needs to provide the highest standards of care."

Cottage Health estimates that approximately 1 out of 3 patients visiting a Cottage emergency department is age 65 and up and frequently requires emergency care for issues such as falling, confusion, weakness or problems with their medications, according to Glynn.

“[The American College of Emergency Physicians] GEDA program recognizes that our policies are directed at the evolving needs of our geriatric patients, to keep them comfortable and safe,” he said.

