Entertainment & Events:

Fri., March 6: 8 p.m. "The Beach Boys to perform at Chumash Casino Resort" They will bring their “12 Sides of Summer” tour to the Samala Showroom for a performance. Tickets for the show are $69, $74, $79, $89 and $99. Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, California, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com

Sat., March 7: 1- 4 p.m. "2nd annual Read Across America “Eggstravaganza” at the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum, located at 3596 Sagunto Street, Santa Ynez. The family -friendly event for all ages will be presented in collaboration with the Santa Ynez Valley Libraries, is free and open to the public. What makes this a special experience is that it will feature a read-aloud of Dr.Seuss’s Horse Museum. Dr. Seuss fans will be treated to activities with thematic elements from the book throughout the Museum. The Museum is calling for extra volunteers who are needed to read books, help with art projects, perform, and display children’s art and poetry. If you would like to help, please contact Ms. Reilly at education@santaynezmuseum.org, or call (805) 688-7889, extension 109.

Sun., March 8: 2 p.m. "Birding in Santa Barbara County with Coni Edick," a 'Food for Thought' Speaker Series will be presented at the Neal Taylor Nature Center at Cachuma Lake. Education Co-Chair, Santa Barbara Audubon Society & bird handler/Lead with Eyes in Sky Coni Edick will present a free community discussion. Meet and greet with light refreshments after the presentation. Lecture and Admission to the Nature Center is $10 per vehicle at the SB County Park Admission booth.

Sun., March 8: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. "4th annual Women Winemakers Celebration: A Toast to Women in Wine and Food" to be held on a farm in Santa Ynez. The event will benefit the Women’s Fund of Northern Santa Barbara County. The celebration showcases the winemaking talents of two dozen Santa Barbara County women winemakers and culinary artist. A tasting reception or sit-down brunch option is available. Tickets can be purchased online at womenwinemakers2020.eventbrite.com.

Fri., March 13: 10 a.m. "John Fogerty to perform at Chumash Casino Resort" Fogerty, the legendary co-creator of Creedence Clearwater Revival, will perform the hits that span his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame career when he brings his “My 50 Year Trip” tour to the Chumash Casino Resort at 8 p.m. on . Tickets for the show will be $79, $99, $119, $129 and $139. Tickets for all events are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com. Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, California, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue.

Sat., March 14: 8 p.m. "Latin superstar Prince Royce" will bring his national “Alter Ego” tour to the Chumash Casino Resort Samala Showroom. Tickets for the show range from $69 to $99, and are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com. Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, California, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue.

Sun., March 15: 3 - 4:30 p.m. "Deborah Kalas, acclaimed equine author and photographer" to give a presentation of her latest book "The Wild Herd" at the Wildling Museum. Admission is $5 for Wildling Museum Members, $10 for Non-Members. The museum is located at 1511-B Mission Drive, Solvang. For more information, and to volunteer or join as a member to support this important local arts and nature institution, please visit www.wildlingmuseum.org.

Sun., March 15: 12-4:30 p.m. "2020 Buellton Wine & Chili Festival" will take place at Flying Flags RV Resort in Buellton. Guests are invited to sample from over 30 wineries and craft breweries from all over the Central Coast and 25+ chili and salsa cooks including local restaurants, at one of the first festivals of its kind. The Chili Cook off is a community challenge and open to all local businesses and residents. The festival is family friendly with live music performances by the Dusty Jugs and the VineYard Byrds. Guest can also enjoy shopping from various local vendors, plus enjoy various games such as bocce ball, table tennis and cornhole. For event information and to purchase tickets, you may visit www.BuelltonWineandChiliFestival.com or call the Buellton Chamber of Commerce at (805)688-7829.

Fri., March 20, 2020: 7 p.m.: "Santa Ynez Valley Concert Series" presents their 40th season featuring Grammy–award winning violinist and producer Johnny Gandelsman of Brooklyn Rider, Silk Road Ensemble and gifted solo artist. He will present three Bach cello suites on violin. Following the performance there will be a complimentary champagne reception with the artists and a tribute to the Series Founder and Artistic Director Rose Knoles who led the Series for 35 years. Doors for each concert open 30 minutes prior to the start with tickets being sold at the door as well as online in advance at https://www.smitv.org/concert-series-tickets.html. Patron tickets are $35 and general admission tickets are $20. Students with ID are free. For patron seating or any questions, call/text SYV Concert Series Coordinator Linda Burrows at 805-705-0938 or e-mail syvconcerts@smitv.org

Fri., March 20: 8 p.m. "Bonnie Raitt to perform at Chumash Casino Resort" As part of her North American tour in support of her new album, “Dig in Deep, the Grammy Award-winning artist last performed in front of a sold out Chumash Casino Resort audience in 2018. Tickets are $69, $74, $79, $89 and $99. Tickets for all events are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com. Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, California, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue.

Sat., March 21: 8 p.m. "Comedians Norm Macdonald and Colin Quinn to perform at Chumash Casino Resort" Both “Saturday Night Live” alums and top acts on the national stand-up comedy circuit, will combine forces to fill the Samala Showroom with laughter. Tickets for the show are $39, $49, $59, $64 and $69. Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, California, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

Fri. through Sun., March 20-22: "3rd annual NatureTrack Film Festival (NTFF)" returns to Los Olivos. More than 65 long and short films from 21 countries, in both live and animated form, will be judged and then screened during the festival. Film categories are: Adventure, Animation, Biography, Conservation, Kids Connecting with Nature, Scenic, Student, and a special category, Outdoors & Out of Bounds. Festival tickets are available in a variety of packages. The festival offers discounted student tickets. All tickets and information can be accessed online at www.naturetrackfilmfestival.org. For those interested in sponsor or advertising with the event, contact Sue Eisaguirre at sue@naturetrack.org or call 805-886-2047.

Sat., March 21: 5 p.m. "NatureTrack's 3rd annual film fest spotlight event." Documentary "By Hand" will be presented by co-director Kellen Keene, the documentary's subjects twin brothers Casey and Ryan Higginbotham and the film's composer, Todd Hannigan, at the festival's "Spotlight" event, located at St. Mark's In-the-Valley, Stacy Hall, 2901 Nojoqui Ave, Los Olivos. The evening begins at 5 p.m. with hors d'oeuvres, wine from Grimms Bluff Winery and beer from M. Special Brewing Company. A screening of "By Hand" is at 5:45 p.m. followed by a Q&A with the film's creators. Tickets for the "By Hand" Spotlight evening are $30. Spotlight events are included with the festival's All-Access Pass. For more film and ticket options, go to www.naturetrackfilmfestival.org.

Sat., March 21: 8 p.m. "Norm Macdonald returns to the Chumash Casino Resort" with fellow “Saturday Night Live” alum Colin Quinn. Both comedians at one time anchored SNL’s “Weekend Update” segment before becoming national headliners on the stand-up comedy circuit. Tickets for the show will be $39, $49, $59, $64 and $69. Tickets for all events are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com. Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, California, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue.

Wed., Mar 25: 12-1 p.m. "Noontime concert with Opera Santa Barbara" to be held at the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature, located at 1511-B Mission Dr Solvang. Admission to this event is free.This concert will feature selections from Opera Santa Barbara’s upcoming production of Charles Gounod’s "Romeo & Juliet" and will include performances by Opera Santa Barbara’s four Chrisman Studio Artists: Julia Metzler, soprano; Kelly Guerra, mezzo; Chandler Johnson, tenor; and John Allen Nelson, baritone. Website link: www.wildlingmuseum.org/news/noontime-concert-opera-santa-barbara-2020-03-25

Fri., March 27: 8 p.m. "David Spade to perform at Chumash Casino Resort" Spade, another “Saturday Night Live” alumnus who has built a successful career in both TV and film, brings his brand of stand-up comedy to the Samala Showroom. Host of the Comedy Central’s “Lights Out with David Spade,” the comedian has provided memorable performances in movies, such as “Tommy Boy,” “Black Sheep” and “Joe Dirt,” as well as garnered Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for his past role on NBC’s “Just Shoot Me.” Tickets for the show will be $29, $34, $39, $49 and $59 and are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com. Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, California, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue.

Sat., March 28: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. "Spring Foraging & Survival Workshop with Christopher Nyerges and Lanny Kaufer" in Ojai. Identify and gather local edible and useful plants and learn primitive firemaking. $85 adults, $45 children under 18. Register at HerbWalks.com or call 805-646-6281.

Sat., March 28: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. "Einstein Day at The Family School" located at 5300 Figueroa Mountain Road, Los Olivos. The event is a community celebration of craft, science andcreativity open to the public. For more information, visit www.syvfamilyschool.org or contact (805) 688-5440.

Sat., April 18: 8 p.m. "The Robert Cray Band to perform at Solvang Festival Theater" The five-time Grammy Award-winner, Blues Hall of Fame inductee, and Santa Ynez Valley resident, is performing at Solvang Festival Theater for the first time. This Solvang Theaterfest Presentation is a benefit for the Festival Theater, with all proceeds going into maintenance of the iconic 46-year-old outdoor venue. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. No outside food or beverage is allowed. Food, wine, beer and non-alcoholic beverages available for sale. Tickets are $135, $95, $55, and are available at www.solvangfestivaltheater.org

Fri., April 24, 2020, 7 p.m.: "Santa Ynez Valley Concert Series" presents their 40th season with The Radian String Quartet with Mary Beth Woodruff, violin, Jane Chung, violin, Basil Vendryes, viola, and Andrew Smith, cello, will present an evening of string quartet masterworks. Following the performance there will be a complimentary champagne reception with the artists and a tribute to the Series Founder and Artistic Director Rose Knoles who led the Series for 35 years. Doors for each concert open 30 minutes prior to the start with tickets being sold at the door as well as online in advance at https://www.smitv.org/concert-series-tickets.html. Patron tickets are $35 and general admission tickets are $20. Students with ID are free. For patron seating or any questions, call/text SYV Concert Series Coordinator Linda Burrows at 805-705-0938 or e-mail syvconcerts@smitv.org

Sat., May 2: 7 p.m. "Ed Asner stars in “God Help Us!” at Solvang Festival Theater" The seven-time Emmy Award-winning actor stars in a political comedy ripped from today’s headlines. When liberal Larry and conservative Randi get into a lively debate on the issues of our time, God – the one-and-only Ed Asner – wants them to learn how to disagree without being disagreeable, pointing out with great humor the foibles and falsehoods on both sides. Doors open at 6 p.m. The play starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or beverage is allowed. Food, wine, beer, and non-alcoholic beverage available for sale. Tickets are $55, $39, $29 and are available at www.solvangfestivaltheater.org.

Sat., June 6: 1 to 4 p.m. "Los Olivos Jazz and Olive Festival" will return for its 16th year at Lavinia Campbell Park in Los Olivos. Presented by the Los Olivos Rotary Club, the event will showcase a variety of carefully selected wines from 30 local wineries. Each wine will be uniquely paired with fresh olive inspired appetizers created by local volunteer chefs. Grammy nominated vocalist Denise Donatelli and her band will be on hand to lend their special blend of smooth jazz to the festivities. All proceeds raised go directly to local scholarships, well managed community projects, and nonprofit organizations. Tickets can be purchase tickets for $75 online at jazzandolivefestival.org or by calling (805) 335-9280.

____________________________________________________

Ongoing Events:

Every Wednesday beginning March 11: 10:30-11:30 a.m. "The Art of Doodling for Adults" through the Buellton Rec Center. Come enjoy a fun, easy and meditative journey towards stress reduction. With the use of simple shapes and traceable tools you can create beautiful designs. No artistic training needed. Instructor Gail Sas is a certified health consultant and an award winning artist/photographer. $40 class. Contact: Buellton Rec Center 805-688-1086

Buellton Gymnastics classes held at Oak Valley School MP Room. Instructor Gene Johnson has over 30 years of experience coaching and teaching gymnastics on the Central Coast. Session 1: Mondays, Jan 27-Mar 9, no class Feb 17 (K-5th graders) 1:40-2:30 p.m., $96. (Ages 3-5): 2:30-3:05 p.m., $90. Session 2: Mondays, March 16-April 27, no class Apr. 6 (K-5th graders): 1:40-2:30 p.m., $96. (Ages 3-5): 2:30-3:05 p.m., $90.

Every Mon., Feb. 3 through April 13: "Free tax assistance for the preparation of federal and state income tax forms" will be available for low and middle income taxpayers. Although the focus is on seniors, taxpayers of all ages are welcome. Volunteers trained by the IRS and Franchise Tax Board will e-file your returns for you. AARP membership not required. All assistance is by appointment only between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday and Friday afternoons. To schedule an appointment, call the Solvang Senior Center (805) 688-3793.

Every Tues., Feb. 4 through April 23: "12-week cancer survivors program" at the Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA. Trained wellness coaches will work with each participant as they transition from cancer treatment to regaining their physical and emotional strength. Participants will receive a three-month membership and will participate in a two-day-per-week instructor-led class. For more information, contact Nicki Marmelzat, regional wellness director, at 805-686-2037 or email nicki.marmelzat@ciymca.org.

_______________________________________________

Valley Clean Team Weekly Schedule:

Winter/ Spring 2020:

Sat., March 14: 8:15-9:15 a.m. Meet at the junction of Chalk Hill Road and Ballard Canyon Road

Sat., March 21: 8:15-9:15 a.m. Meet at Armour Ranch Road and Baseline to move into Happy Canyon

Sat., March 28: 8:15-9:15 a.m. Meet at the presbyterian church lot on Alama Pintado Road

The public is invited to join any and all Saturdays. The group meets rain or shine. All supplies are provided. Just show up. For more information, contact team organizer Bill Connell at 805-688-2121 or email wconnell@connellandersen.com

_______________________________________________

Spring Alzheimer's education meetings with specialist Lauren Mahakian:

Mon., March 16: 1- 3 p.m. "Acknowledging the Elephant in The Room" with Alzheimer's specialist Lauren Mahakian. The group informational meeting helps attendees with questions about loved ones living with Alzehimers and other forms of memory impairment. The meeting will be held at the Oasis Orcutt Senior Center.

Tues., April 21: 6-8 p.m. "Acknowledging the Elephant in The Room" with Alzheimer's specialist Lauren Mahakian. The group informational meeting helps attendees with questions about loved ones living with Alzehimers and other forms of memory impairment. The meeting will be held at the Buellton Senior Center.

Tues., April 28: 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. "Acknowledging the Elephant in The Room" with Alzheimer's specialist Lauren Mahakian. The group informational meeting helps attendees with questions about loved ones living with Alzehimers and other forms of memory impairment. The meeting will be held at the Santa Maria Wisdom Center.

_______________________________________________

Spring SYV Cottage Hospital Free Nutrition & Diabetes Education Classes:

TBD

_________________________________________________

Events at the Santa Ynez Valley Libraries:

Recurring library programs: All events are free to the public thanks to the Friends of the Library of SYV and Buellton Friends of the Library.

Mondays, 11 a.m., Buellton Library Preschool Storytime Bringing your preschooler to storytime will help get them ready to read.

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m., Solvang Library Preschool Storytime Bringing your preschooler to storytime will help get them ready to read.

Every Tuesday, 5:30-6:30 p.m., "Tech Tutor" Buellton Library Sign up for a free 20 minute session and start accessing the library’s free online materials. Bring your device (E-reader, tablet, laptop, or smartphone).

Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., Wiggly Storytime Solvang Library: Stories, songs, rhymes, and more for babies, toddlers and preschoolers. Be ready to spend some time being silly together.

Wednesdays, 3:30-4:30 p.m., March 4 & March 18 Buellton Library: "Tail Waggin’ Tutors" help young readers practice reading skills by reading aloud to the kindest, least judgmental listeners around. Drop in for a 10-15 minute individual session with a “tutor.”

Thursdays, 3:30-4:30 p.m., March 12 & March 26 Solvang Library: "Tail Waggin’ Tutors" help young readers practice reading skills by reading aloud to the kindest, least judgmental listeners around. Drop in for a 10-15 minute individual session with a “tutor.”

Daily at Buellton Library "Drop-In Craft Box" Stop in during open hours to make something! Projects change each week. Best for ages 5 and up.

***************Special Programs*******************

Wed., March 18: 10 a.m. “Revolutionary Women” with Darci Tucker. This one-woman, three-character interactive play explores the issues and events that led to the American Revolution. Audience members meet and converse with three women, examining women’s rights and roles in colonial America, and their contributions to the Revolutionary War effort. For 4th grade through adults. Held at the Solvang Veteran’s Memorial Hall. Groups please call Solvang Library for reservations.

Sat., March 21: "D. I. Y. Weaving" ages 6 and up – New Program! March’s DIY project is weaving! Learn the basic skills of weaving by participating in cardboard weaving. Make a coaster to take home with provided materials. Children 8 and under welcomed with adult supervision. Held at the Buellton Library.

Sat., Mar. 21: 2:00-3:30 p.m. "Annual Meeting, Friends of the Library of Santa Ynez Valley" Find out how this group is supporting your public libraries! Chat with board members over coffee and cookies, and enjoy a special presentation. Held at the Solvang Library.

Sat., March 28: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. "Solvang Spring Book Sale" Something for everyone- adults, teen, children in this sale of used and new books and media. All proceeds benefit the library. Held at the Solvang Library.

Sat., March 28: 1-4 p.m. "Build with LEGOs" Ages 5 and up. – New Program! Drop by anytime between 1-4 p.m. to make a creation with provided LEGOs. This event will meet every last Saturday of the month at the Buellton Library.

Check library website for special events and additional community information: GoletaValleyLibrary.org

__________________________________________________

Local Art Galleries:

Art Hus: 475 First St., Solvang. Features local artists’ fine art and handmade crafts. Daily 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 805-686-1892.

Cypress Gallery: 119 E. Cypress Ave., Lompoc. Open noon to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. 805-737-1129.

Fine Art Nature and Landscape Photography by Christopher L.T. Brown: 446 Alisal Road., Suite 19, Solvang. Thursday through Monday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; private viewings by appointment. 805-694-8626 visit TychoBrown.com.

Santa Ynez Valley Arts Association: 2920 Grand Ave., Los Olivos. Daily 10 am. to 5 p.m. Showcases the work of 40 regional artists; its Guild Room is home of the Artist Guild of the Santa Ynez Valley.

Gerlach Photography Gallery: 1539 Mission Drive, Solvang. Large format photography of the Santa Ynez Valley by Philip Gerlach. 805-693-0031.

Inez Gallery: 2446 Alamo Pintado, Los Olivos. Fine art and handmade goods. Thurs. through Sun. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 805-688-8884.

Pavlov Art Gallery: 1608 Copenhagen Dr., Solvang. Original artwork by contemporary artists in various styles and mediums. Daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 805-686-1080..

Solvang Antiques Fine Art Gallery: 1693 Copenhagen Drive, Solvang. Exhibiting fine art dating back to the 18th C, and contemporary artists. Open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 805-686-2322 or visit solvangantiques.com

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

The C Gallery: 466 Bell St., Los Alamos. Contemporary art with contemplative edge. Wednesday and Thursday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, Saturday, Sunday noon-5 p.m. 805-344-3807 or connie@thecgallery.com.

Zaca Creek Art Gallery: 91 Second St., Suite C, Buellton. Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., weekends by appointment. 805-688-2270.

_________________________________________________

Museums:

Buellton Historical Society: Upstairs at Pea Soup Andersen’s, Buellton. Daily 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. sorenfam@verizon.net

Neal Taylor Nature Center: Tuesday through Sunday. 805-693-0691 or visit clnaturecenter.org.

Elverhoj Museum of History and Art: 1624 Elverhoj Way, Solvang. Wednesday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; private tours by appointment. 805-686-1211.

Hans Christian Andersen Museum: Upstairs at The Book Loft, 1680 Mission Drive, Solvang. Wednesday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 805-688-2052.

La Purisima Mission State Historic Park: 2295 Purisima Road, Lompoc. Exhibits showcase the history from its founding to the present. Call for hours. 805-733-3713

Old Mission Santa Ines: 1760 Mission Drive. Self-guided tours of the museum daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 805-688-4815.

Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum & Parks-Janeway Carriage House: 3596 Sagunto St., Santa Ynez. Wednesday through Sunday noon to 4 p.m. 805-688-7889 or visit santaynezmuseum.org.

Solvang Vintage Motorcycle Museum: 320 Alisal Road, Solvang. Vintage and rare motorcycles including European race bikes. Saturday- Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 805-686-9522 or visit motosolvang,com

Wildling Art Museum: 1511-B Mission Drive, Solvang. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 805-688-1082 or visit www.wildlingmuseum.org.

__________________________________________________

Ongoing Local Activities:

Daily: Cachuma Lake Recreation Area offers wildlife cruises, fishing, nature walks, Junior Rangers, and a hands-on Nature Center and boat rentals. 805-688-4515 or visit countyofsb.org/parks.

Daily: Clairmont Lavendar Farms. 2480 Roblar Ave., Los Olivos. Wednesday to Monday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 805-688-7505 or visit clairmontfarms.com.

Daily: Life Enrichment Day Care program for dependent seniors at Friendship House, 880 Friendship La., Solvang. 805-688-8748.

Daily: OstrichLand USA. 610 E. Highway 246, Solvang. Feed ostriches, gift shop, fresh ostrich and emu eggs. Open 9 a.m. to dusk. Call 805-686-9696 or visit ostrichlandusa.com.

Daily: Segway Tours of Solvang. 453 Atterdag Road, Solvang. Call 805-688-8899 or visit www.advoutwest.com/ca-tours/ca-segway.html

Daily: Wheel Fun Rentals. Four-wheeled surrey and cruiser bike rentals. 9 a.m. to dusk. 475 First St., Solvang. Call 688-0091 or visit wheelfunrentals.com

Daily: Zaca Creek Nine Hole Public Golf Course. Daily sunrise to sunset. No tee times. 223 Shadow Mountain Drive, Buellton. 805-691-9272 or 805-720-4080.

Daily: AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) meetings. 688-4304 for times and locations.

Sundays: 8-10 a.m. Santa Ynez Valley Cars & Coffee. Classic, sports and muscle cars, coffee, and camaraderie. El Rancho Marketplace. For more information, call Peter at 805-451-4163 or Phil at 805-801-1736.

Sundays: FAA (Food Addicts Anonymous) meets at 6 p.m. at the Santa Ynez Valley Alano Club, 320 Alisal Road, Solvang. 805-757-7783 or visit foodaddicts anonymous.org.

Mondays: 6:30 p.m. Divorce Care Support Group; 805-688-5171 to register.

Mondays: Senior t’ai chi classes at the Solvang Senior Center. 688-1086.

Mondays: Buellton 4-H meets on the third Monday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at Buellton Senior Center. 805-688-6180 or email buellton4h@yahoo.com.

Mondays: Lucky Clover 4-H meets the first Monday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Grange in Los Olivos. Contact Cameme Haws at 805-688-6021 or heehaws@comcast.net.

Mondays: Friendship House Auxiliary meets second Monday of the month at 9:30 a.m. at Netzer House. 805-688-8748 or info@friendshiphouse.com.

Mondays: Los Alamos Senior Center is open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to anyone who quilts, knits, crochets. Drop-ins welcome. For more information, call 805-662-8920.

Mondays and Thursdays: Arthritis Foundation’s Exercise Program at Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang. 10:15-11:15 a.m. 805-688-3793.

Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays: Stress relief; Meditation Mondays; Tapping Tuesdays; Chakra Thursdays at Valley Holistic Healing, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Hwy. 246, Buellton. 805-245-8906.

Monday-Friday: Insight Martial Arts/SYV Cultural Center 3595 Numancia St., Santa Ynez. Call for schedule. 805-686-1111.

Tuesdays: 6:30 p.m. "Women’s Moon Cycle.” Series of talks on: Coming of Age for girls, Women’s Cycles, Fertility and Menopause. Hosted by Barbara Hannelore and held bi-weekly at Valley Holistic Healing in Buellton. Call 805-698-4939; or visit www.womenswaymooncycles.com

Tuesdays: Solvang Rotary meetings at Firestone Walker Brewing Co at 620 McMurray Rd, Buellton. 7:15 a.m., www.solvangrotary.com

Tuesdays: Refresher course in bridge and poker, Solvang Senior Center, 1 p.m. 805-688-3793.

Tuesdays: 5:30-6:30 p.m. “One-on-One Tutoring: E and Audiobooks on your Mobile Device.” Drop in for a free 20 minute session with volunteer Bethany C., and start accessing the library’s free online materials. Bring your device (E-reader, tablet, laptop, or smartphone). Buellton Library, 140 W. Highway 246, Buellton; 805-688-3115.

Tuesdays: Alzheimer’s Association Support Group; first and third Tuesdays, 2-3:30 p.m., Solvang Friendship House; 805-688-8748.

Tuesdays: Senior $7 dinner at Buellton Senior Center on the fourth Tues. of the month. Wine included. Raffle. 164 W. Hwy. 246, Buellton. 805-688-4571.

Tuesdays: Santa Ynez Valley Youth Coalition meets quarterly, on the fourth Tues. of January, March, June and September, 3:30 p.m. at People Helping People, 545 Alisal Road, Solvang. Contact Mary Conway at 805-686-0295 or mary@syvphp.com.

Tuesdays: Atterdag Village of Solvang Auxiliary meets on the first Tuesday of each month in the Don Sorenson Living Room at Atterdag Village at 4 p.m. 805-686-1644.

Tuesdays: Santa Ynez Valley Cycling Club ride leaves at 5:30 p.m. from Dr. J’s Cyclery at 1693 Mission Drive, Solvang. 805-688-6263.

Tuesdays: Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale rehearsals at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Janin Acres. 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. Details are online at syvchorale.org or by email at info@syvchorale.org.

Wednesdays: Senior-oriented wood working classes. Learn wood working from a senior along with veneering, construction and finishes. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; senior rate; 900 McMurray Road, Unit 3, Buellton. For more information call 805-325-3645 or email americanartistryinwood@gmail.com.

Wednesdays: Rotary Club of Santa Ynez Valley. Meets Wednesday at noon at Roots 246, Solvang. www.santaynezvalleyrotary.org.

Wednesdays: Manga Club. For young adults and teens who like to draw Manga-style art. Materials provided. Solvang Library. For more information, call 805-688-4214.

Wednesdays: Knitting, crocheting, embroidery at the Buellton Senior Center. 1 p.m. 154 W. Hwy 246, Buellton. 805-688-4571.

Wednesdays: “Support the Troops” meets the fourth Wednesday of every month at 11 a.m. at 4245 Baseline Ave., Santa Ynez, to assemble packages for the troops. Call Shirley Hollister at 805-688-3967.

Wednesdays: Healing Hearts Grief Support Group with Mary Kappmeyer-Curl, certified counselor at the SYV Presbyterian Church, 1825 Alamo Pintado, Solvang, 2-4 p.m. 805-693-0244.

Wednesdays: Solvang Farmers Market, First Street, between Copenhagen Drive and Mission, 2:30-6 p.m.

Wednesdays: The Santa Ynez Valley Women's Network, informal forum for female entrepreneurs to help grow their businesses, meets for dinner on the second Wednesday of each month, 6-8 p.m. 805-688-9571.

Wednesdays: Dinner at Buellton Senior Center. 5:30 p.m. on 3rd Wed. of the month. 164 W. Hwy 246, Buellton. 805-688-4571.

Wednesdays: Al-Anon and Al-Ateen meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, 2901 Nojoqui, Los Olivos. 805-757-7783.

Wednesdays: Lindy Hop Dancing lessons at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Building. Beginners, 7 p.m., Intermediate at 7:30 p.m. Registration through Solvang Parks and Recreation Department 805-688-7529 or email: rufeseens@aol.com.

Wednesdays: 3:30-4:30 p.m. “Reading with Dogs.” Our Tail Waggin’ Tutors help young readers practice reading skills by reading aloud to the kindest, least judgmental listeners around. Drop in for a 10-15 minute individual session with a “tutor.” Buellton Library, 140 W. Highway 246, Buellton; 805-688-3115.

Thursdays: Easy Does It Chair Exercises at Buellton Senior Center. 10 a.m. 164 W. Hwy. 246, Buellton. 805-688-4571.

Thursdays (first 3 Thursdays of each month): Buellton Rotary Club meets weekly at 7:30 am. at Pea Soup Andersen's in Buellton, contact Judy Blokdyk 805-280-2466, www.BuelltonRotaryClub.org.

Thursdays: 3:30-4:30 p.m. “Reading with Dogs.” Our Tail Waggin’ Tutors help young readers practice reading skills by reading aloud to the kindest, least judgmental listeners around. Drop in for a 10-15 minute individual session with a “tutor.” Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang; 805-688-4214.

Thursdays: SYV Wind Ensemble concert band meets at the SYVUHS Music Room at 7 p.m. Looking for musicians to join. For more information, call 805-403-7732 or visit valleywind.weebly.com.

Thursdays: Santa Ynez Valley Elks Lodge No. 2640 meets the first and third Thursdays of the month at 7 p.m. 805-688-3448.

Thursdays: Rotary Club of Los Olivos meetings at the Grange, 2374 Alamo Pintado Road, Los Olivos, 5:15 p.m. 805-688-0658.

Thursdays: Lions Club of Santa Ynez meets the first and third Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. at Church at the Crossroads, Buellton. 805-680-7742.

Thursdays: Texas Hold ‘Em Poker at the Solvang Senior Center. 1-3 p.m. 805-688-3793.

Friday through Mondays: Solvang Trolley & Carriage. Explore Solvang via a 20-minute narrated tour aboard a vintage trolley drawn by Belgian draft horses. Board at Copenhagen Drive near Solvang Visitors Center. Noon-5 p.m. every 35 mins. 805-794-8958 or go to: www.solvangtrolley.com

Fridays: Bingo at the Buellton Senior Center, 164 W. Hwy. 246. 1-3 p.m. 805-688-4571.

Fridays: Live music at Carr Winery Warehouse, 3563 Numancia St., Santa Ynez. 6-8 p.m. For more information, visit carrwinery.com.

Saturdays: Santa Ynez Valley Cycling Club weekly group ride leaves from Dr. J's Bicycle Shop, 1693 Mission Drive, Solvang at 9 a.m. 805-688-6263 or 805-686-9770.

Saturdays: “Third Saturdays” in Los Alamos. Once a month shops in Los Alamos stay open until 8 p.m. 805-344-3807.

Saturday: Every 2nd Saturday through December from noon to 5 p.m. - "2nd Saturday Artisans." Original handmade works of art for show and sale at the Grange Hall, 2374 Alamo Pintado Road in Los Olivos. For more information: info@santaynezvalleyarts.org

Saturdays: Edward Jorgensen Wood Working Classes. Learn veneering, light construction, finishes. Make your own small project. We supply tools. 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; 900 McMurray Road, Unit 3, Buellton. Call 805-325-3645 or email americanartistryinwood@gmail.com for more information.

Saturday and Sundays: Santa Barbara Soaring. Glider rides at the Santa Ynez Airport. 805-688-2517 or visit www.sbsoaring.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0