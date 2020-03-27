Santa Ynez Valley Foundation reports $45K raised for Coronavirus Relief Fund

Since launching the Coronavirus Relief Fund to assist the most vulnerable members of the Santa Ynez Valley and Los Alamos communities, the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation has reported that $45,000 in donations has been raised so far.

The relief fund was recently set in motion to help meet the needs of those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which includes seniors, at-risk individuals and families who are unable to afford food, rent, basics and medical care at this time.

“We’ve been pleased with the initial response from the community, but we have a long way to go to adequately address our community’s needs,” said board President Hayley Firestone-Jessup. "To date, we have received over $45,000 in donations from local donors and we have already given about $20,000 in grants."