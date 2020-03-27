Santa Ynez Valley Foundation reports $45K raised for Coronavirus Relief Fund

Santa Ynez Valley Foundation logo

The Santa Ynez Valley Foundation is seeking community support to help vulnerable community members during the pandemic.

 Courtesy of Santa Ynez Valley Foundation

Since launching the Coronavirus Relief Fund to assist the most vulnerable members of the Santa Ynez Valley and Los Alamos communities, the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation has reported that $45,000 in donations has been raised so far.

The relief fund was recently set in motion to help meet the needs of those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which includes seniors, at-risk individuals and families who are unable to afford food, rent, basics and medical care at this time.

“We’ve been pleased with the initial response from the community, but we have a long way to go to adequately address our community’s needs,” said board President Hayley Firestone-Jessup. "To date, we have received over $45,000 in donations from local donors and we have already given about $20,000 in grants."

The funds raised are being directed to the Foundation's long-established network of nonprofit partners to help bolster their ability to provide vital human services to those facing health challenges and economic impact related to business closures and work stoppages.

Firestone-Jessup explained that the Foundation's plan is to continue to monitor the local non profits and continue to provide help and support either through financial resources, volunteer help or providing connections to those that can offer further help.

To donate to the Coronavirus Relief Fund, go to https://www.syvalleyfoundation.org/ways-to-give/santa-ynez-valley-foundation-coronavirus-relief-fund/  All donations are tax deductible. One-hundred percent of donations will be distributed to local community members.

For more information about the Relief Fund or the foundation, contact Anne Christensen at syvf@verizon.net or (805) 688-2991.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

Concerned about COVID-19?

