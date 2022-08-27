“Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on Earth." — Muhammad Ali
Richard Nagler has spent a lifetime serving his communities, from work with his childhood Boy Scout troop in Teaneck, NJ to his recent appointment to the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara board of trustees.
“It’s the responsibility of everyone to leave a legacy, to leave this Earth in a better place, as far as you’re concerned, than you found it,” said Nagler, the Santa Ynez Valley 2022 Man of the Year.
His careers, first in medical insurance and later with pharmaceuticals, required moves, work travel and inconsistent schedules, but Nagler carved out time for service.
In New York City, he was president of his block association. In Phoenix, AZ he served on the board of the Barrow Neurological Institute. While living in Southern California, he served as president of Westlake Village Friends of the Library.
“At the time, there wasn’t even a library. We were raising money to build one. As soon as we moved, they finished it,” Nagler laughed.
But building for a future he may never see has never bothered him.
“Just as I said when I was in management: with these causes, if I don’t return, they may miss me, but things should go on as good or better than before,” Nagler said.
So he takes the lead, builds excitement for programs he hopes will continue long after he’s gone, and makes things happen.
“A summary of his style would be: if it’s good, and should be done, he either convinces a board to do it, or just does it by himself, such as the scholarships which he has created,” wrote one of the people who nominated Nagler for the honor.
Nagler really hit his stride with charities upon finding a home in the Santa Ynez Valley.
“I could coach my kids in sports and be there for school activities, but I never really felt connected to the community. I wanted a place where I really felt I could be part of something,” Nagler said.
While living in Westlake Village, the Naglers began visiting the Valley and became regular guests at The Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort in Solvang. Friends moved to the area, and in 1998 the Naglers purchased their property.
A decade later, Nagler and his wife, Janice, moved into their new home and wasted no time getting involved.
“I choose based on what interests me, find them through people I know. In the beginning, I wanted to learn about the county, so volunteering with Land Trust (for Santa Barbara County) helped me understand the topography, the intended use of properties, see scenic places. Now I’m more into healthcare and seniors and feeding the needy,” Nagler said.
Indeed, his volunteer service has evolved over time:
- Land Trust for Santa Barbara County 2008-19, president 2013-15
- Los Olivos Rotary president 2011-12, president-elect 2022-23
- Santa Ynez Valley Foundation 2010-19, president 2015-17, scholarship committee chair 2010-19
- Ridley Tree Cancer Center 2021-present, grants committee
- Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital 2011-present, head of investment committee
- Wildling Museum 2011-present, currently treasurer
- Arts Outreach 2012-present, currently secretary
- St. Mark’s In-the-Valley 2013-present, investment committee
- Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara, 2022-present, trustee
He’s most proud of the growth of the SYV Foundation scholarships during his tenure.
“We grew it during my time from $5,000 a year to $75,000 a year and helped support a lot of kids. But an important thing is: if you build something like that you have to build in sustainability. We’ve done that,” Nagler said.
Nominators said that growth was, in no small part, through the Naglers' own donations which showed commitment to building a sustainable fund.
All of his work for the community, he said, is made possible by the support of Janice, a volunteer in her own right.
“She supports me, but she also volunteers in the community kitchen at St. Mark’s. She’s active in the community,” Nagler said.
Volunteering comes naturally to him, and he said everyone has something to offer.
“If you sit down at night and watch two hours of television, you have some free time. It’s always better to give it to your community than while it away. If it’s two hours a week, or it’s money, or it’s your ideas, you can do any of these and it’ll support the cause. It makes you feel good, and we owe it to the community. It’s important,” Nagler said.