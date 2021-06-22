New Solvang bar and eatery 1525 Taps & Sports will make its presence known in the community with a two-day grand opening event on Friday and Saturday.

The family-friendly spot, located at 1525 Mission Drive, serves up creative sandwiches and salads, and the bar carries both draft and bottled beer, along with wine, kombucha and seltzers. A kids menu also is available.

Along with interior large screen TVs, a new gaming area features a basketball game, along with pool, air hockey and foosball tables.

The event will mark nine months since the eatery opened its doors during the economic shutdown caused by the pandemic.

According to Charlotte Ophaug, whose husband, Randy Ophaug, and business partner, Cliff Rhea, co-own the bar, the grand opening celebration is long overdue.

"With the COVID restrictions lifting and the city granting permission for us to have live bands with acoustic music that weekend, we are finally able to truly launch 1525 Taps & Sports," she said.

Ophaug said the building that houses the sports bar/restaurant had undergone "13 long months of major renovations" in addition to the complications of the pandemic, and survived in spite of great odds.

"What a journey it has been!" she said.