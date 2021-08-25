The Santa Ynez Pirates suddenly find themselves facing quite an uphill climb.

Santa Ynez lost its season opener at Nipomo on Friday, falling 21-16.

The Pirates, who had an impressive 4-1 run during the spring, are set to host Fillmore this Friday in their home opener, the first of four straight home games. Each of the Pirates' next four opponents are currently 1-0 after winning their openers.

The Flashes of Fillmore won their opener 56-0 over El Monte, a school that went 16-0 in 2019 but didn't play in the spring season. The Pirates then host Ojai Nordhoff, which beat Cabrillo 34-6 in its opener, on Sept. 3 before hosting Santa Maria, a 3-0 winner over East Bakersfield last week, on Sept. 10.

Then the Pirates welcome Lompoc to Santa Ynez on Sept. 17. Lompoc squashed Paso Robles 48-27 on Friday. The Pirates have their bye on Sept. 24 before returning to play Cabrillo on Oct. 1.

Santa Ynez will try to rebound from its loss Friday at Nipomo against Fillmore at 7 p.m.

Down 21-16 against Nipomo, Santa Ynez attempted to drive the length of the field in the final three minutes, but Nipomo linebacker Gabe Sanchez picked off a short pass over the middle to seal the game and give Nipomo the win.

Nipomo will play at Cabrillo in its second game Friday night.

The Titans grabbed control early on Friday night. They went up 14-0 in the first half, scoring on a Gabe Evans touchdown run and a Nate Reese-to-Nick Milton touchdown pass.

But Santa Ynez tightened things up. Nolan Oslin intercepted a Nipomo pass not too long before halftime and, though the Nipomo defense stiffened, Leo Valencia did get the Pirates on the board with a 33-yard field goal.

Nipomo led 14-3 at the break.

"We told the kids coming into this that it would be a hard-fought game," Santa Ynez coach Josh McClurg said. "It always is between us, it's always a one-score game. We knew what was going to happen and we knew it was going to come down to attention to detail."

McClurg felt the team that made the fewest mistakes would win the game Friday and that team wasn't his Pirates.

"Unfortunately, we just made a lot of little mistakes," McClurg said. "We were pretty rough in the first half, but we did clean things up in the second. Offensively, we dropped some balls, we fumbled the ball a lot."

The Pirates cut the lead to 14-10 in the second half as the Santa Ynez offense, led by first-year starter Luke Gildred, found some rhythm in the passing game. Gildred hit Aidan Scott on a short out in the end zone for their first touchdown of the season.

Nipomo's offense, though, kept moving down the field as the Titans controlled the time of possession.

Reese scored from seven yards out, racing around the left end and stretching out at the goal line to knock down the pylon to give the Titans a 21-10 lead with 5:44 left in the third quarter.

Santa Ynez, as the Pirates always seem to do against Nipomo, responded. Gildred linked up with Tyler Gregg on a deep ball over the middle for a 40-yard gain down to the four.

Two plays later, Isaac Moran hit paydirt on a 4-yard touchdown run. The Pirates went for two and the Gregg run failed, making the score 21-16 with 8:01 left.

Nipomo tried to milk the clock before ultimately punting. Reese lined a punt that bounced inside the Santa Ynez 20 and rolled toward the end zone. Senior Kyle Kuhn raced down inside the 5-yard line and downed the ball at the 3.

Santa Ynez had to drive 97 yards in three minutes to win Friday's game. For a moment, it looked like they might be able to do it.

Gildred found Canyon McClurg for 15 yards on the first play of the drive. He threw to Cash McClurg for seven more before Canyon McClurg hauled in another 15-yard catch.

Gildred found Canyon McClurg once again for 12 more yards, putting the ball at midfield with 1:47 left.

That's when Sanchez made his game-sealing interception on a short curl route over the middle. Sanchez held his position on the inside against Owen Hunt and picked off the Gildred pass.

The Nipomo sideline erupted on the game-deciding play. Two kneel-downs later and Nipomo had secured the win.

"I had a feeling they were going to pass," Sanchez said. "I mean, a lot of their yards were gained that way. They were beating me on the hook all game, I'll admit that, but I saw they were going for it and I thought 'Nope, not again.'

"So I sprinted over there, saw the ball coming my way and I blacked out, man. It was so unreal. I never thought I'd get the ball and make a game-winning play like that."

Josh McClurg, the Pirate coach, felt the final sequence of plays was not officiated properly, with Canyon McClurg ruled in bounds when he went out of bounds, allowing the clock to continue to run on two separate plays.

"I guess I have to re-read the rulebook, maybe I'll learn something new," the coach said. "I do read it every year and I guess I must've skipped a rule about going out of bounds."

McClurg said that when Canyon McClurg, his son, caught a pass near the sidelines, officials told him he was tackled out of bounds and the clock would continue to run.

"Then, Canyon caught the next pass and stepped out," Josh McClurg said. "The clock kept running. Then we hurried onto the ball and we throw an interception. I'm not saying the result changes, but we at least should've had a stopped clock... Officiating is never going to be perfect and I understand that."

Gildred completed 16 of 29 passes for 210 yards and a touchdown in the game. Gildred completed four of his first five passes to open the drive, moving the Pirates from their own 3 to midfield.

The Nipomo defense was stout against the Santa Ynez rushing attack, allowing just 39 yards on 23 carries in the game. Isaac Moran led the Pirates with 11 yards on four carries and a touchdown. Gildred had 11 yards on eight carries.

Cash McClurg had three catches for 38 yards and twin brother Canyon McClurg added three catches for 36 yards for Santa Ynez.

Tyler Gregg, a senior, led the Pirates with 53 yards on two catches, including a 43-yard catch that set up Moran's touchdown run.

Fillmore threw five touchdown passes against El Monte. Anthony Tafoya, a freshman, went 4-for-5 for 52 yards and a touchdown while senior Joey Holladay completed 8-of-10 passes for 135 yards and four scores.

Anthony Chessani led the Flashes with 95 yards on seven carries, scoring three rushing touchdowns.