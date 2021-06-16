Santa Maria starter Luis Guerrero allowed a lead-off double and a single to start the sixth inning Wednesday.

With his Saints up 7-2, Taft was finally starting to get to Guerrero. But the senior responded. With runners at the corners, Guerrero struck out the next batter swinging, then induced two strikeouts on called strikes to end the threat and send the Saints to the seventh inning with all the momentum.

Senior Ricky Figueroa took it from there, striking out the side in the bottom of the seventh to secure the Saints' 7-2 win over No. 4 Taft in the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division 4 playoffs. The Saints will play at No. 2 Bakersfield Christian for the division title. The game is tentatively scheduled for Friday.

Taft started the game with all the momentum. The Wildcats scored two times in the bottom of the second inning to put the Saints on alert.

But Santa Maria responded by immediately scoring twice to tie the score in the top of the third inning.

Julien Sepulveda singled home Ricky Figueroa for the Saints' first run and Raymond Rodriguez tied the score by singling in Brayan Nuñez after a Wildcat error.

The Saints, the No. 8 seed, took a 3-2 lead in the top of the fourth inning when Figueroa singled home Hidalgo. Sepulveda then struck again to give Santa Maria a 5-2 advantage on a two-run double that plated Figueroa and Nuñez.

Rodriguez put the Saints up 6-2 when he then singled home Sepulveda.

The Saints added an insurance run in the top of the sixth inning after Hidalgo walked, moved to second on a bunt and to third on a passed ball.

Hidalgo came around to score on Nuñez's fielder's choice.

The Saints aren't strangers to CIF championship games. Santa Maria last played in a divisional championship game in 2017, when they won the CIF Southern Section Division 6 championship in a win over Moreno Valley in a game played at UC Riverside.

This championship game will mark the first for the Saints since they moved to the CIF Central Section three years ago.

The Saints pounded out 12 hits in the win.

Guerrero threw a 100-pitch gem, striking out seven while allowing nine hits. He didn't issue a walk and threw 63 pitches for strikes.

Figueroa struck out the side in the seventh on 14 pitches.

Chad Berry, Andrew Sherrell and Carson Rodart had two hits apiece for the Wildcats.

Santa Maria is now 18-9 on the season. Taft ends its season at 18-6-1.

Bakersfield Christian is 21-8 and the second seed in the division. The Eagles ended Morro Bay's season Wednesday in a 5-1 victory. Morro Bay was the Ocean League champ that took two of three games against Santa Maria during the regular season. Morro Bay went 14-1 in the Ocean League and 22-8 overall. Santa Maria finished second in the Ocean League.

Eagles beat Paso Robles

Arroyo Grande fended off Paso Robles 9-2 in the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division 2 playoffs at P.O.V.E. Field Wednesday afternoon.

The top-seeded Eagles will host No. 6 Madera in the championship game.

Arroyo Grande starter Marc Byrum got the job done for the Eagles, striking out seven and allowing just two hits over six innings. Byrum walked five batters and threw a wild pitch but was effective throughout.

The Eagles got to Paso Robles ace Carson Turnquist, who struck out seven batters over 2 2/3 innings but gave up four hits and three earned runs as the Eagles scored six times. The Eagles also roughed up reliever Anthony Garcia who allowed three earned runs on five hits over 2 1/3 innings.

Arroyo Grande's Carson Gomes helped the Eagles gap the Bearcats with a three-run double in the bottom of the third inning.

Gomes went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and a run. Justin Trimble added two hits, two RBIs and a run. Ryan Tayman and Niko Ikenoyama each had two hits. Sam Calder and Tyler Hamilton each scored a run.

Lead-off man Ethan Royal scored twice and doubled for the Eagles.

Aiden Ostrov came on in relief in the seventh inning and closed the game out on 15 pitches.

The Eagles didn't commit an error Wednesday.