Warriors, come out to play: Righetti busy prepping for 2021 season

After losing most of its 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Righetti baseball team is preparing to play again after a nearly year-long layoff.

Righetti senior Quigley Espinola described his thoughts on the return of baseball succinctly: "Thank God," Espinola said at Wednesday's practice.

That's right, the Warriors are back and they're hungry to play some ball.

The team looks drastically different from the 2020 version that saw nine seniors graduate after having their final seasons taken away by the pandemic.

The team is even more different from the 2019 version that won a Mountain League title and made the CIF Central Section Division 1 semifinals in coach Kyle Tognazzini's first full season at the helm of the program.

Tognazzini says the team currently features only three seniors: catcher Andrew Gonzalez and senior outfielders Quigley Espinola and Max Frantz.

"It's been a whirlwind of emotions the last year, trying to figure everything out and trying to get answers," Tognazzini said. "The only thing we could do was to focus on controlling the things that we are able to.

"I just knew that if had the opportunity to be on the field, then we're going to be on the field. That's the mindset we've had for the last year."

Tognazzini says the Warriors should start their season March 20 against San Marcos and the schedules are still being finalized, but he anticipates that all Mountain League teams will play non-league games against all the Ocean League teams. Mountain League play will likely consist of three-game series with one game on Wednesdays and doubleheaders on Saturdays.