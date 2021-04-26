You have permission to edit this article.
Saturday, April 17

INCIDENT — At 9:06 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1400 block of East Ocean Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 2:24 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 400 block of North G Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:25 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 900 block of North L Street.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

