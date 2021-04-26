Saturday, April 17

INCIDENT — At 12:14 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 900 block of West Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 200 block of South Elizabeth Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of West Canal Street and North Pullman Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of West Taylor Street.
ARREST — At 4:39 p.m., Jaime Coria, 41, was arrested on a Ramey warrant near the intersection of Thornburg and El Camino streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of evading police with disregard for public safety.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
