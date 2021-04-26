You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday, April 17

Saturday, April 17

  • Updated

INCIDENT — At 12:14 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 900 block of West Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 200 block of South Elizabeth Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of West Canal Street and North Pullman Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of West Taylor Street.

ARREST — At 4:39 p.m., Jaime Coria, 41, was arrested on a Ramey warrant near the intersection of Thornburg and El Camino streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of evading police with disregard for public safety.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arre…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News