Saturday, April 3

Saturday, April 3

INCIDENT — At 1:46 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with unknown injuries in the 1000 block of East Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:49 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 2500 block of South San Miguel Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:22 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon near the intersection of North Smith and West Chapel streets.

INCIDENT — At 3:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of North Broadway and West Taylor Street.

ARREST — At 2:04 a.m., Serena Aguilera, 18, was arrested in the 1700 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 8:23 p.m., Elizabeth Larsen, 41, was arrested in the 1300 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

