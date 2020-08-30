You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday, Aug. 22

Saturday, Aug. 22

ARREST — At 1:51 p.m., Isacc De Luna, 20, was arrested near the area of Harris Grade Road and Burton Mesa Boulevard and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, resulting in bodily injury; driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%, resulting in bodily injury; driving without a license and operating a vehicle in a grossly negligent manner.

ARREST — At 6:26 p.m., Jose Eduardo Martinez, 32, was arrested in the 400 block of North M Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of false imprisonment; brandishing a weapon, non-firearm; threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, battery, possession of paraphernalia and a warrant.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Colleen Margheim
Obituaries

Colleen Margheim

  • Updated

Colleen Kelly Margheim, 53, of Lompoc, California, passed away August 17, 2020, with her loving husband by her side. She was born October 16, …

Lompoc teacher support program credited for retaining staff, easing online transition
Education

Lompoc teacher support program credited for retaining staff, easing online transition

  • Updated

Lompoc Unified School District's Teacher Support Providers program, which replaced the former Lompoc Apprentice Teacher Support System, was introduced last year to provide a support system for teachers and keep them in the profession, which could in turn improve student outcomes and reduce the district’s costs for continual recruitment, hiring and on-boarding.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News