Saturday, Aug. 22

INCIDENT — At 12:37 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 1700 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 3:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 100 block of West Bunny Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 5:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 200 block of East Donovan Road.

ARREST — At 9:29 p.m., Silviano Isidro Lagunas, 33, was arrested in the area of Broadway and Bunny Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted robbery and vandalism.

Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

