INCIDENT — At 6:52 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an aggravated trespassing in the 700 block of East Vickie Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1100 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 11:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of West Williams Street.
ARREST — At 3:33 a.m., Jonathan Hayes, 33, was arrested on a warrant in the 1200 block of East Betteravia Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and probation violations.
ARREST — At 7:13 p.m., Bernabee Flores, 27, was arrested in the 400 block of West Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony resisting arrest.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.