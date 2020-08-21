Saturday, August 15

INCIDENT — At 10:59 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 2000 block of North Preisker Lane.
INCIDENT — At 8:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of East Koval Lane.
INCIDENT — At 10:55 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 600 block of East Newlove Drive.
ARREST — At 4:37 p.m., James Ducusin, 50, was arrested in the area of Miller and Morrison Avenue and Miller Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, disorderly conduct and felony vandalism.
Santa Maria Police receive five reports of fireworks.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!