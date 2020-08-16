You have permission to edit this article.
Saturday, August 8

  • Updated

INCIDENT — At 1:13 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of East Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:49 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an arson in the 300 block of East Oak Street.

INCIDENT — At 12:36 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1100 block of North Concord Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 7:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the area of La Salle and Columbus drives.

ARREST — At 10:18 p.m., Adam Ricardo Martinez, 35, was arrested in the Santa Maria riverbed and North Preisker Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, false imprisonment, corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant and a parole violation.

Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

