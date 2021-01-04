Saturday, Dec. 19

INCIDENT — At 12:32 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 100 block of East Morrison Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 2:11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 1900 block of South Vista De Oro.
INCIDENT — At 2:12 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of West Carmen Lane.
INCIDENT — At 11:19 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a fire near the intersection of West Donovan Road and North Oakley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:25 p.m. Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the 400 block of West Morrison Avenue.
ARREST — At 4:28 p.m., Jesus Ruiz, 21, was arrested in the 900 block of South Russell Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 9:03 p.m., Nadia Camacho, 26, was arrested in 500 block of East Boone Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
