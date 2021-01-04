Saturday, Dec. 26

INCIDENT — At 4:10 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 600 block of West Enos Drive.
INCIDENT — At 5:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 400 block of North Miller Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near the intersection of West Morrison Avenue and South Blosser Road.
INCIDENT — At 11:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of West Carmen Lane.
INCIDENT — At 11:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of West Fesler Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of West Cook Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Durham Way and South Syracuse Lane.
INCIDENT — At 11:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of West Lolita Lane and South Thornburg Street.
ARREST — At 5:36 p.m., Emerardo Zurita, 31, of Santa Maria, was arrested near the intersection of Pato Avenue and Morales Street in Cuyama and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking, vandalism, burglary and violation of a court order.
Santa Maria Police received two calls for fireworks.
