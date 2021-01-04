You have permission to edit this article.
Saturday, Dec. 26

INCIDENT — At 11:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of public intoxication in the 1300 block of West Airport Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 5:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of indecent exposure in the 100 block of East College Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 800 block of North L Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of North U Street.

ARREST — At 6:23 p.m., Luis Cong, 38, was arrested in the 1500 block of East Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of violating a protective court order and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times.

