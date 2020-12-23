Saturday, Dec. 5

INCIDENT — At 2:21 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 100 block of Hancock Drive.
ARREST — At 5:39 p.m., Angel Fernandez, 32, was arrested at the Lompoc Police headquarters located in the 100 block of Civic Center Plaza and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 5:42 p.m., Paul Purter, 20, was arrested in the 700 block of West Cypress Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery, resisting an officer with additional force and obstruction.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!