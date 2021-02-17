You have permission to edit this article.
Saturday, Feb. 6

INCIDENT — At 2:15 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a DUI in the 300 block of South R Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:40 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 300 block of North H Street and resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 2:12 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of counterfeit currency in the 900 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the 800 block of West Apricot Avenue and resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 5:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1400 block of North H Street and resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 6:02 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 600 block of East Pine Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:40 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a DUI in the 1600 block of West Central Avenue and resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 9:45 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling near the intersection of South Third Street and East Ocean Avenue.

