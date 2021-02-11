Saturday, Jan. 30

INCIDENT — At 1:53 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun near the intersection of East Columbia Drive and South Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 5:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 800 block of West Mariposa Way.
INCIDENT — At 9:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of East Church Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 800 block of South Haslam Drive.
INCIDENT — At 9:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 400 block of East Park Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of South Broadway and East Stowell Road.
INCIDENT — At 10:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of North Mary Drive.
ARREST — At 4:20 a.m., Michellee Galindo-Dimas, 24, was arrested in the 1500 block of North Pine Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
