Saturday, July 4 (Report previously unavailable)

INCIDENT — At 11:50 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an arson in the 1500 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 2:47 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into an occupied dwelling in the 500 block of East Tunnell Street.
INCIDENT — At 3 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 400 block of Benwiley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:52 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1400 block of North School Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of North Teelynn Avenue and Hidden Pines Way.
INCIDENT — At 10:52 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of West Chapel and North Pine streets.
* Santa Maria Police received 190 reports of fireworks.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!