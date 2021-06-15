INCIDENT — At 1:19 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near the intersection of South Depot Street and West Morrison Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 1:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East Enos Drive and South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 7:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 1000 block of Blue Lake Lane.
ARREST — At 1:06 a.m., Sierra Perez, 19, was arrested in the 1700 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery; possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia; and obstruction.
ARREST — At 1;27 a.m., Jose Garcia-Heredia, 23, was arrested in the 1300 block of North Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force and driving the wrong way.
ARREST — At 1:46 a.m., Claudio Lopez, 20, was arrested in the 600 block of North Miller Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Santa Maria Police received 16 reports of fireworks.