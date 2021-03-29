You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday, March 13

Saturday, March 13

  • Updated

INCIDENT — At 7:17 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of East Cypress Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 100 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 9:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of West Main and North Thornburg streets.

INCIDENT — At 9:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1700 block of South Broadway.

ARREST — At 4:30 p.m., Juan Salas, 39, was arrested in the 200 block of East Grant Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 5:33 p.m., Reymundo Ramos, 45, was arrested in the 1600 block of Village Court and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking and violating a domestic violence restraining order.

ARREST — At 10:03 p.m., Roger Devoll, 29, was arrested on a warrant in the 1400 block of Oak Knoll Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of possession of child pornography and showing obscene material to seduce a minor.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arre…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News