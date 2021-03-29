Saturday, March 13

INCIDENT — At 7:17 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of East Cypress Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 100 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of West Main and North Thornburg streets.
INCIDENT — At 9:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1700 block of South Broadway.
ARREST — At 4:30 p.m., Juan Salas, 39, was arrested in the 200 block of East Grant Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 5:33 p.m., Reymundo Ramos, 45, was arrested in the 1600 block of Village Court and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking and violating a domestic violence restraining order.
ARREST — At 10:03 p.m., Roger Devoll, 29, was arrested on a warrant in the 1400 block of Oak Knoll Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of possession of child pornography and showing obscene material to seduce a minor.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!