Saturday, March 20

INCIDENT — At 8:27 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 100 block of North L Street

INCIDENT — At 6:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 400 block of East Airport Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of North M Street and West Maple Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:50 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 400 block alley of North I and J streets that resulted in an arrest.

