Saturday, March 20

INCIDENT — At 12:43 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of East Fesler Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:42 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1300 block of Yale Place.
INCIDENT — At 3:14 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 900 block of West Donovan Road.
INCIDENT — At 10:22 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1800 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 11:26 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 400 block of West Agnes Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 3:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 3500 block of Santa Maria Way.
INCIDENT — At 6:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 900 block of West Cook Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of South Western Avenue.
ARREST — At 4:34 p.m., Sophia Hampton, 36, was arrested in the 100 block of East Grant Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery.
ARREST — At 5:05 p.m., Isidro Lomeli, 23, was arrested in the 1000 block of East Betteravia Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and witness intimidation.
ARREST — At 10:58 p.m., Allen Achterberg, 34, was arrested in the 600 block of Hartnell Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and threats.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!