Saturday, March 27

INCIDENT — At 12:02 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 200 block of North M Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:32 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapons violation in the 100 block of North Seventh Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 12:34 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted robbery in the 100 block of South L Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 6:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service near the intersection of East Laurel Avenue and North A Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 10:31 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of West Laurel Avenue and North N Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 400 block of West North Avenue.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!