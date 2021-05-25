INCIDENT — At 8:03 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of North Broadway and East Tunnell Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of South Western Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of South Western Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 7:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 300 block of West Sheila Lane.
INCIDENT — At 7:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 200 block of West Orange Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of North Railroad Avenue and West Taylor Street.
ARREST — At 2:18 p.m., Jose Plascencia, 34, was arrested in the 200 block of Pinal Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force and trespassing.
Santa Maria Police received 12 reports of fireworks.