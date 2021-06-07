INCIDENT — At 2:46 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife near the intersection of North Seventh Street and East College Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun near the intersection of North K Street and West Maple Avenue that resulted in an field interview.
ARREST — At 6:53 p.m., Rafael Murua, 33, was arrested on a warrant in the 1300 block of North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence