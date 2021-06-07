INCIDENT — At 1:03 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an evasion/failure to yield near the intersection of West Central Avenue and North O Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 7:38 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 600 block of North Third Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 10:26 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 700 block of North F Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 300 block of West Maple Avenue.
ARREST — At 5:29 p.m., Michelle Spray, 41, was arrested on an out-of-county bench warrant in the 800 block of West North Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and DUI.
ARREST — At 5:46 p.m., Thomas Entzion, 36, was arrested in the 200 block of North L Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.