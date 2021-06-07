INCIDENT — At 2:28 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 800 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 100 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 100 block of East McElhaney Avenue.
ARREST — At 4:21 a.m., Hector Rojas, 37, was arrested at an listed address on Santa Maria Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Santa Maria Police received 21 reports of fireworks.