INCIDENT — At 12:29 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in an unlisted area of the city.
INCIDENT — At 1:25 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 200 block of East College Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 4:45 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted homicide in the 600 block of East Chestnut Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 10:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of North L Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 100 block of South M Street.