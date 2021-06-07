INCIDENT — At 3:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 1400 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of South Western Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of East Creston Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Creston and North McClelland streets.
INCIDENT — At 11:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of West Sheila Lane.
INCIDENT — At 11:40 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1900 block of South Estriga Court.
Santa Maria Police received five reports of fireworks.