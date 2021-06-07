INCIDENT — At 3:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 1400 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 9:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of South Western Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of East Creston Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Creston and North McClelland streets.

INCIDENT — At 11:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of West Sheila Lane.

INCIDENT — At 11:40 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1900 block of South Estriga Court.

Santa Maria Police received five reports of fireworks.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0